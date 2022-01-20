The portico of Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium (Memorial Auditorium) displays 29 plaques recognizing renowned world leaders, presidents, scholars, writers, artists and social activists who have spoken from or performed on its stage. Within a seven week period, two civil rights paragons visited the Ohio University campus.
On Dec. 30, 1959, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. visited during the 18th Ecumenical Student Conference held from Dec. 27, 1959 to Jan. 2, 1960. Attended by over 3,600 national and international student delegates of whom over 1000 were from 77 counties and every continent, except Antarctica, it was “reputed to be the most all-inclusive conference of its kind held in the western hemisphere.”
Much has been written about his visit, which may be found in articles published in the Athens Messenger, Athens News and the Columbus Citizen Journal. The Ohio University Mahn Center for Archives & Special Collections housed at Ohio University’s Alden Library maintains a collection of archived materials on the conference and Dr. King’s visit. The plaque commemorating his visits quotes from his address “Frontier of Race Relations,” delivered on Dec. 30 after the mornings ecumenical services: “The drive for integration must not be defined as a struggle between whites and non-whites, but must be a fight between justice and injustice. The victory will be a victory for all of God’s children.”
Three weeks earlier, speaking for the last time as president of the Montgomery Improvement Association, Dr. King addressed the Fourth Annual Institute on Nonviolence and Social Change at the Bethel Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. The message conveyed in this quote mirrored his plea before the MIA: “Our message to the white community is simply this: We who call upon you are not so-called agitators. We are your negro brothers whose sweat and blood have also built Dixie. We yearn for brotherhood and respect and want to join hands with you to build a freer, happier land for all.”
The central theme of Dr. King’s message expressed in his speech before the MIA and three week later at the Ecumenical Conference was powerfully and evocatively delivered throughout his lifetime of civil rights ministry from platforms as diverse as church pulpits, national and state government daises, buses, lunch counters, parks, streets and jails: “We just want to be free. We are not seeking to dominate the nation politically or hamper its social growth; we just want to be free. Our motives are not impure and our intentions are not malicious, we simply want to be free. We are not seeking to be professional agitators or dangerous rabble rousers; we just want to be free.“
This theme was nowhere more clearly defined than in his Aug. 28, 1963 speech at the Lincoln Memorial. Following in the footsteps of another renowned African American,opera singer, contralto, Marian Anderson, who within weeks of his Ohio University visit would on Feb. 17, 1960 grace the stage of the Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Dr. King delivered his most exalted plea for freedom, “I Have A Dream”.
From the dimly lit side stage before an audience filling every available seat in the Memorial Auditorium, out stepped one of the most celebrated opera vocalists of her time, Marian Anderson. Weeks earlier at the Ecumenical Conference, delegates listened to the commanding voice of Dr. King as he put forth a cogent argument for African American equality and justice. Now, this Memorial Auditorium audience would hear a voice described as “rich, velvety, vibrant and expressive,” a voice that Italian conductor Arturo Toscaini the greatest virtuoso conductor of the first half of the 20th century, described as only coming along “once in a hundred years.” On this Feb. 17, 1960 evening, Anderson stepped into the resplendent lighting shining down from the auditorium’s overhead lights where she sang a rich repertoire of songs from Handel and Haydn to the spirituals of Shubert, Burleigh, Barber and Saint Saens. Her every note revealed a range of artistic refinement, elegance and command never before experienced in the auditorium.
But 21 years before…
By 1939, Anderson had performed concerts throughout America, Russia, England and Europe and performed in the White House for President Franklin Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor. In that year, Anderson was invited by Howard University to give a performance in Washington D.C.’s Constitution Hall, owned by the Daughters of the American Revolution. As the nation’s capital, and for that matter the nation, Constitution Hall was segregated, relegating African American sitting to a small section of the hall’s balcony. The petition on behalf of Anderson to sing in the hall named after the nation’s founding document was denied by the DAR. Previously, African Americans had performed in the hall but after one singer refused because of the hall’s segregation, the DAR’s constitution was apparently changed permitting only white performers.
Consequently, the most celebrated African American performer of the time, who had previously performed in the White House, was denied entrance onto its stage. A subsequent request to perform in a District public school auditorium was also rejected. In response to the DAR’s denial, Eleanor Rosevelt resigned from the organization. In her weekly newspaper column “My Day,” Roosevelt wrote, “To remain as a member implies approval of that [DAR] action, and therefore I am resigning.”
Learning of the rejections, the NAACP executive secretary suggested an outdoor performance and Secretary of the Interior Harold Iches secured a venue. On Easter Sunday, April 9, 1939, Iches accompanied Anderson onto an outdoor stage—the Lincoln Memorial—the same stage from which, 24 years later, Martin Luther King would so poignantly describe his “dream.” With the figure of Abraham Lincoln looking down over her shoulder from his seat behind her, and before 75,000 people filling The Mall from the Memorial to the Washington Monument, Anderson delivered a performance for the ages. Displaying one of the precepts of her long held religious beliefs, forgiveness of others who “trespass against us”, and with an apparent belief that despite all its sin against her race hope existed that one day her nation would be a “Sweet land of liberty,” she opened the concert with “My County, Tis of Thee.” But, instead of singing “of thee I sing, ” she changed the wording to “to thee we sing.”
Years later on a segment of NPR’s Morning Edition, “Denied A Stage, She Sang For A Nation,” Marian Anderson, in a previous interview, explained the reason for the lyric change: “We cannot live alone. And the thing that made this moment possible for you and me, has been brought about by many people whom we will never know.”
Writing about the concert, her biographer Allan Keiler wrote “her change of lyric…can be heard as an embrace, implying community and group responsibility.”
He continued, “...Anderson believed prejudice would disappear if she performed and behaved with dignity. But dignity came at a price throughout her 25-minute Lincoln Memorial concert…she appeared frightened before every song, yet the perfect notes kept coming.”
Keiler also noted, “Anderson rarely spoke of that historic April day and when she did, there was no rancor. ‘You never heard in her voice, a single tone of meanness, bitterness, blame, it was simply lacking. There is something saintly in that. Something deeply human and good.’”
Anderson was not a civil right activist in the tenor of Dr. King, but nevertheless, she made a long and lasting contribution to the promotion of equality and justice for African Americans. As a result of her Lincoln Memorial performance, Anderson was thereafter referred to as the “ Voice of Freedom.” Renowned soprano singer Alyson Cambridge who participated in the Constitution Hall concert celebrating the 75th anniversary of Anderson’s Lincoln Memorial performance stated “She really broke down the barriers for all African American artists and performers. On her portico plaque is inscribed the following quote, “When I sing...I want them to see my soul. And that is colorless.”
Still facing lingering opposition, on Jan. 7, 1943, Anderson finally sang in Constitution Hall before a sold out audience that included Supreme Court Justices William O. Douglas and Hugo Black and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt. Over half the audience was African American who sat where they damn well pleased. In the concert’s finale Anderson, joined by the audience, again forgave her nation and its transgressions and sang “The Star Spangled Banner.”
Both Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Marian Anderson, “With malice toward none with charity for all and firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right…”, delivered through two voices, one message of equality.
William Walker
Athens
