As a child, Kaylee Toner, 16, grew up on the wrestling mat, but she’s also a four-sport athlete and an avid Dolly Parton fan.
Even in the beginning of her wrestling career, Toner dreamed of wrestling in college or joining the military. When she graduates from Tri-County Career Center, she sees herself becoming a neonatal nurse and taking on the responsibilities that come with it.
Her unwavering belief in herself and others, and her ability to make others better, make her an inspiration to many. She is most proud of herself for never giving up, especially in wrestling at Trimble High School.
After a dozen years, things can become boring and she continues to find ways to motivate herself.
“But the reward is so beyond the boring days. Being in Trimble wrestling for 12 years has given me lifelong family members not only from Trimble but from surrounding schools, and even schools farther away,” said Toner.
For her 2021-2022 season, she was one of five girls in Southeast Ohio to qualify for the girl’s state wrestling tournament along with Brianna Phillips from Nelsonville-York, Eastern’s Brielle Newland, Jocelynn Malone from Alexander, and Gallia Academy’s Juliette Sedeyn.
As a junior in high school, studying Medical Professions at Tri-County Career Center, she is the first girl to qualify for the girl’s state wrestling tournament from Trimble High School. She is most proud of this.
Since her eighth grade year, she has qualified three different times. She qualified that year as well as both her sophomore and junior years. While in middle school she won second place. During her second year of high school, she was headed for her second state competition but was unable to compete due to a torn shoulder the day before her match. As a junior, she traveled to the state competition again. She wrestled in the 140-pound weight class and placed 14th.
Next year she plans to win it all. If that doesn’t happen, she is at least determined to place within the top six.
“When I graduate I want to be remembered as the girl who never gave up and was always strong,” said Toner.
She wants to be active as a role model for younger wrestlers, especially girls, and she’s willing to help anyone in any way she can. She is passionate and driven. She strives to make the honor roll and puts her best foot forward at school while still competing in sports and relaxing with friends.
“The wrestling community is like no other. Win or lose you’ll always have your family,” said Toner, adding that she said she wouldn’t be where she is today without her parents, coaches and the community.
Her best friend, Ella Custer, joined wrestling two years ago. When Toner gets tired or down on herself, Custer is right by her side to cheer her on and push her even further. Without Custer, Toner wouldn’t be as successful. In practices and tournaments, Custer and Toner continue to get stronger and become better for not only themselves but also for each other.
Toner continues to push Custer to become better as well.
“Kaylee is one of the most supportive girl wrestlers I know. She is the perfect example of good sportsmanship,” said Custer.
When Toner isn’t competing in her array of sports or hanging out with friends she spends her time hanging out with her Pitbull puppy Dolly.
In addition to being a wrestler, Toner also plays softball, volleyball and competes in cheer.
Jesse Roberts met her at the age of five and has been her wrestling coach ever since.
“I’ve watched her literally grow up on a wrestling mat,” said Roberts.
Until recently she has only competed against boys, but now her main focus is wrestling other girls.
“My biggest push when it came to wrestling were the people who said I couldn’t because I was a girl,” said Toner.
Roberts is most impressed by Toner’s versatility. In addition to being a wrestler, Toner still enjoys dolling herself up and her end of the season routine is highlighted by getting her nails done.
When it’s time for practice or a match, she is all wrestler. But within no time she’s doing her hair and makeup and on her way to a school dance.
“I admire her ability to maintain that life balance,” said Roberts.
Toner was wrestling before it was popular for girls, but now, it is gaining more popularity. According to Roberts, Toner has acted as a trailblazer for girls in the area.
Although he is her coach, he also considers her to be a friend.
After graduating, if Toner doesn’t get a full-ride scholarship for wrestling she plans to join the Air National Guard.
Toner is more than just a wrestler, more than a friend or family member. She’s an inspiration.
Addison Wright is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.
