This screenshot from the Invisible Ground app shows the Athens County Courthouse when the Hebe fountain was in front. Paid for by the Young Women's Christian Temperance Union — an anti-alcohol organization — in 1895, the statue on the fountain is of Hebe, the Greek goddess of youth and the cup bearer of the gods. Because it was often the target of vandals and pranksters, it was removed in the mid-1990s. For more photos from the project, visit the multimedia gallery at athensmessenger.com.
A marker for the Invisible Ground Project lays on the sidewalk near the intersection of Court and Washington streets. The immersive historic marker is one of several located around the Athens County Courthouse. The markers opened on April 10. The project, created and produced by Brian Koscho, includes a podcast and augmented-reality app that allows users to learn about historic places throughout Southeast Ohio.
Invisible Ground
Invisible Ground recently opened its markers at the Athens County Courthouse.
Through a podcast and app, Invisible Ground project gives users an opportunity to learn about the history of their community.
Created and founded by Brian Koscho, the project has other markers at Mount Zion Baptist Church (on West Carpenter Street, Athens) and the former location of the Berry Hotel (where Hangover Easy is on Court Street).
Future markers are planned for Tablertown, Ohio University's Hanning Hall (former Athens Post Office) and Albany Enterprise Academy.
