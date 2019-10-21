The week of Oct. 21-25 has been designated National School Bus Safety Week. This year’s theme, "My School Bus, The Safest Form of Student Transportation!" reminds motorists, students, and school bus drivers of the important role they each have in ensuring children’s safety.
Every day in Ohio, 800,000 children ride more than 150,000 school buses between their homes and schools, according to the Ohio School Boards Association.
Prior to stopping, school buses display yellow warning lights that signify the bus is about to stop. Once a bus comes to a stop, flashing lights and a stop sign are displayed. Motorists approaching a stopped school bus from either direction are required to stop at least 10 feet from the bus while the bus is receiving or discharging students. When a road is divided into four or more lanes, only traffic driving in the same direction as the bus must stop. Drivers may not resume their travels until the bus resumes traveling.
Anytime a school bus is stopped, children leave the safety of the sidewalk while getting on or off their bus. Sometimes children have to cross the street. Bus drivers are trained to watch traffic and signal to students. However, when motorists deliberately drive around a stopped school bus, it can be difficult for bus drivers and students to safely react in time.
Earlier this year, OSBA asked bus drivers to count how many times they were passed illegally at a bus stop in a single day. The results were staggering. More than 5,000 drivers reported over 1,500 violations on that day alone. Motorists ignored the buses’ flashing red lights and stop sign as well as disregarding Ohio laws requiring them to stop.
So far in 2019, 799 school bus crashes have taken place in Ohio. The Ohio Highway Patrol has issued 2,104 citations to motorists who committed violations around school buses and in school zones.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, students are about 70 times safer when taking a bus to school instead of traveling by car. This year’s National School Bus Safety Week campaign is focused on reassuring students and parents that the school bus continues to be the safest mode of transportation between home and school.
“School buses remain the safest mode of transportation for students to and from school,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “With the watchful eyes of our school bus drivers and the collaboration of motorists, parents, and children, we can help make this a safe school year in Ohio.”
Although drivers are required to stop for school buses loading or unloading passengers, Ohio Highway Patrol Supt. Richard Fambro reminds students to be aware of their surroundings.
“Children exiting the bus should always stop and look both ways before crossing the street, remaining alert for any sudden traffic,” he said.
Ohio troopers will be highly visible this week along school bus routes and in school zones to ensure the safety of students.
