To air at 8 a.m. on Sunday Morning memories Show
Host: Pastor Barry Bolin
Jan. 2 — Pastor Rob Martin
Jan. 9 — Father Don Horak
Jan. 16 — Minister Willard Love
Jan. 23 — Rev. Dr. Carolyn Lewis
Jan. 31 — Pastor Carl Radcliff
To air on week-day devotions between 8:45- 9 a.m. on Scott Dailey morning show
Jan. 3-7: Pastor Rob Martin
Jan. 10-14: Father Don Horak
Jan. 17-21: Minister Willard Love
Jan. 24-28: Rev. Dr. Carolyn Lewis
Jan. 31: Pastor Carl Radcliff
