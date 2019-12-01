Jarvis is Atomic Credit Union volunteer of month

Atomic Credit Union has announced its November Volunteer of the Month is Gracie Jarvis of the Tri-County Career and Training Center. Gracie is both a member of her student-run credit union and also volunteers as a Teller.
“I really enjoy talking to new people and getting to work with money everyday. Once I was asked to volunteer for the student-run credit union, I also joined as a member. I like learning smart ways to use my money,” stated Gracie, when asked why she wanted to work for her student-run credit union.
To learn more about Atomic Credit Union’s youth and financial education programs, visit www.atomiccu.com or call Atomic Credit Union Director of Financial Education, Andy Eisnaugle, at 1-800-652-2328 extension 1265. Atomic Credit Union serves over 50,000 members at 13 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 49 student-run credit union branches in local area schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.