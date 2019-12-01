Jarvis is Atomic Credit Union volunteer of month
Pictured from left to right are: Atomic Credit Union Director of Financial Education Andy Eisnaugle, Tri-County Career Center student Gracie Jarvis, and Tri-County CTC Assistant Principal Amanda Wiseman.

 Submitted photo

Atomic Credit Union has announced its November Volunteer of the Month is Gracie Jarvis of the Tri-County Career and Training Center. Gracie is both a member of her student-run credit union and also volunteers as a Teller.

“I really enjoy talking to new people and getting to work with money everyday. Once I was asked to volunteer for the student-run credit union, I also joined as a member. I like learning smart ways to use my money,” stated Gracie, when asked why she wanted to work for her student-run credit union.

To learn more about Atomic Credit Union’s youth and financial education programs, visit www.atomiccu.com or call Atomic Credit Union Director of Financial Education, Andy Eisnaugle, at 1-800-652-2328 extension 1265. Atomic Credit Union serves over 50,000 members at 13 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 49 student-run credit union branches in local area schools.

