Terry Robb, creator of the Athens County High School Jazz Band, tells the audience a bit about a song the band will perform during a recent concert at Brenen's Coffee Cafe in Athens. The band will perform Sunday at Eclipse Company Store, 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains.
Toe-tapping tunes from the 1930s to Jon Batiste's 2021 hit "Freedom" could be heard outside Brenen's Coffee Cafe recently in Uptown Athens.
Passersby stopped in the open doorway, took a peek at the Athens County High School Jazz Band playing in the corner. After nodding their heads with the rhythm for a while, the passersby went back to their daily activities, some with slightly bigger smiles, as the sweet and bright sounds followed them down Court Street.
The band, comprised of high school students throughout Athens County, will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday at Eclipse Company Store, 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains.
This concert is free and open to the public.
The band comprises Alexander, Athens, Federal Hocking, Nelsonville-York, and Trimble high school students.
Terry Robb, who served as band director for Nelsonville-York High School for 31 years, created the group in 2013.
"While directing bands in the area, I realized because of the size of bands in Athens County, it was hard for each school to put together a full-size jazz band," he said.
"Therefore, I started the Athens County High School Jazz Band," Robb continued. "Seventy-six students have performed in the band since it was created, and it's always fun to show off the talent of the student musicians in our schools!"
In addition, the ACHSJB gives the students a chance to perform in a group with complete instrumentation.
Sunday program will include a variety of jazz standards from the 1930s to 2014, such as Edgar Sampson's classic 1933 composition, "Stompin' at the Savoy," the 1955 Julie London hit, "Cry Me a River," the Grammy-winning 1965 classic, "The Girl From Ipanema," and the 2014 Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars smash, "Uptown Funk."
The Athens County High School Jazz consists of Olivia Snyder (Trimble) & Leanne McKnight (Federal Hocking) on alto saxophone; Alexander Jackson (Athens) and Devin Smith (Trimble) on tenor saxophone; Keagan Rose (Trimble) on baritone saxophone; Pearl Snyder (Trimble), Adam McKnight (Federal Hocking), Zack Richardson (Nelsonville-York) and Ethan Skinner (Trimble) on trumpet; Adam Fox (Athens), Wyatt Buckley (Federal Hocking), Miley Shaw (Nelsonville-York) and Asher Saunders (Athens) on trombone; Reuben Miller (Trimble's music teacher) on piano; Lily Paris (Nelsonville-York) on bass; James Sheets (Athens) on drums; and Emaline Duquette (Athens) on guitar and vocals.
Ohio University Professor of Tuba and Euphonium Jason Smith will be the special guest artist.
"This band gives kids who aren't athletes a creative outlet and a chance to be part of a group, and find a place where they can fit in," Robb said.
He also shared how impressed he has been by the level of dedication the students in the band have been displaying.
"I have one student who lives on the Washington County border," he said. "But, every Monday night, he drives himself to practice because he enjoys it so much."
Editor Nicole Bowman-Layton contributed to this report.
