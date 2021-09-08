Marco and Jackie Young Jeffers are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. They were married June 19, 1971 at The Plains United Methodist Church by the Rev. David M. Bryson.
Marco is a dairy farmer and Jackie is a registered nurse.
The couple have three children, Erin (Rodney) Graves, Sara (Scott) Dodson, and Brian (Sarah) Jeffers. They also have seven grandchildren.
The couple celebrated their anniversary together on Aug. 15 with a five day cruise to Jamaica and the Bahamas.
