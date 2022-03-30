All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings during the week of April 1.
“I think, as human beings we need camaraderie and fellowship, whether that’s celebrating together or mourning together,” said Jeff Houtz, an Albany resident who has been attending meetings for nearly 30 years.
For most of the last two years, buildings for worship have remained closed due to the risks associated with meeting in person. Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. also suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020.
Since that time, they have carried on their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format.
“There is a collective shout of joy among Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world right now,” Robert Hendriks, U.S. Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses said. “While we have prospered in many ways as individuals and congregations using technology to bring us together, nothing can adequately replace being together in person. We have longed for this moment for the better part of two years.”
The move back to in-person meetings coincides with two global events being held in all 120,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
The annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ will be held on April 15, 2022, the very day he sacrificed his life 1,989 years ago. Both of these gatherings will be held in person at local Kingdom Halls with live speakers. No collections are ever taken.
“The timing of resuming in-person meetings could not be better,” Hendriks said.
“Bringing everyone back together for these special events will have a powerful effect on the worldwide congregation.”
It has been heartwarming to see the peace and unity among Jehovah’s Witnesses during this very divisive time,” Hendriks said . “We know resuming in-person meetings will bring us even closer together. We’re anxious to see one another again.”
“It will be emotional to be with our dear friends again, live and in person,” Houtz added.
As of now, Jehovah’s Witnesses have no plans to resume their public ministry, though their “alternative” ministry continues. In fact, since the start of the pandemic through November 2021 in the U.S. alone, Jehovah’s Witnesses spent more than 400 million hours in virtual Bible studies, writing letters of comfort to their neighbors and making phone calls.
“No time was wasted in the past two years,” Hendriks said. “Our congregants have been busy and productive helping each other and their neighbors through this most challenging time. That’s what love and unity are all about.”
For more information on Jehovah’s Witnesses go to jw.org.
