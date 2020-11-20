Meredith Jensen and Jamie Betit were married in a private ceremony on Oct. 11, 2020 in Athens. The ceremony was performed by Nate Hayes.
The bride is a local writer and librarian at the Athens Public Library. Parents of the bride are Sue and Ray (Lori) Jensen of Louisville, Ohio.
The groom is creative movement specialist and personal trainer. His parents are Janet Caldwell and the late Eddie Betit, of Hallowell, Maine.
Due to the recent events with the COVID-19 virus, the wedding party was limited and no wedding trip was planned. Music for the ceremony was provided by Katelyn Eilbeck.
