The Jobs and Family Services mobile unit will be at the Nelsonville Library on Wednesday, Dec. 22 and the Albany Arms Apartments on Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Available services include:
- Pick-up/drop-off applications and forms
- information about programs
- assistance with benefits questions
- OhioMeansJobs Athens County services
- Operation Full Belly food bags (limited)
