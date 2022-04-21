A job fair, sponsored by OhioMeansJobs, is set for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Athens Community Center, 710 East State Street.
Over 70 local employers are expected and there will be educational and training opportunities for those attending.
The event is open to the public and those attending should bring their resumes and be prepared to interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.