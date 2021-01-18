Editor’s note: Messenger photographer John Halley shares with readers his own experience working with John Knouse.
John Knouse has died, but will be remembered by those who enjoy many of the public hiking trails in Athens and at Strouds Run.
He was a founding member of several area nature and trail organizations including both Friends of Strouds Run and the Athens Conservancy. He also launched Athens Trails. Members of this organization did the backbreaking work of making new and maintaining old trails. It was through this organization that I became well acquainted with John.
Years ago, I was on a hike way out deep in the woods on the Rock House Trail. I may have been two miles from the trailhead. I hadn’t seen anyone during the hike. I was in the middle of nowhere. That’s when I spotted John with a pick in his hand. He was in the process of moving a section of the trail that was beginning to collapse. With him were several tools and a wheel barrel. I asked how this equipment got here. He causally noted that he pushed the wheel barrel with the equipment the two miles from the parking lot. That was only way to get it there.
John Knouse was a hard worker and loved it. He was never happier than when he successfully moved a huge flat rock end over end to the correct location on the trail. He made unique culverts and drainage ditches. He once changed the course of a trail to avoid disturbing some wild ginseng.
He enjoyed hard work, but also enjoyed getting help. At one point during our deep woods encounter, he put a shovel in my hands and put me to work. I’ve seen John work with novices on the Athens Trail project. He explained their duties in such a way that by the end of the day, the novices were experienced trail makers.
Often I had photo assignments for the Athens Messenger with John. These were not simple quick photo shoots. We would walk a mile to the worksite. On the way, he would point out a rare plant or a favorite fern. He once showed me the remains of the old Marietta Trail with ruts carved in the rock. Yes, John Knouse knew a lot and did a lot. Though he is gone too soon, he didn’t waste a minute of his productive life.
