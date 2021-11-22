The storage facility formerly known as Johnson Storage, located at 2736 Spring St. in Coolville, OH, is under new ownership by Hendrix Self Storage LLC. Units must be either under new lease or emptied in the immediate future.
Current tenant information was not conveyed to new owners. Therefore, occupants are asked to call Hank at 614-551-8515 promptly to provide information. After 60 days, contents of unclaimed units will be removed and/or disposed of. Thank you for your cooperation.
