GLOUSTER — The 110th Annual Jones-Phillip family reunion will be held Sunday, Sept. 1 at the 3-Star Senior Center on Cross Street in Glouster.
A potluck dinner will be held at 1 p.m., followed by discussions of family history, reviewing of old photographs and fellowship. Those attending are encouraged to bring photos or mementos and to share memories and stories.
