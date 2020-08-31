The Jones-Phillips reunion is reluctantly being canceled this year due to COVID-19. In an effort to stay connected, we are inviting all members to keep in touch in 1 of 3 ways:

  • Read and contribute to the Facebook Group entitled: “Jones-Phillips Reunion”. Please request to join the group and send in your family’s news, pictures, and announcements.
  • Send news to Gretchen Yerian, 10996 St. Rt. 78, Glouster, OH 45732.
  • Call Gretchen Yerian, 740-575-6737.

Please mark Sept. 5, 2021 on your calendars as our next physical reunion!

