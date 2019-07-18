With the fair just around the corner (Aug. 2-10), the Athens County Junior Fair Board is busy planning and setting up last-minute details for the fair, including T-shirts, committees, advertising, community service and more. The theme for this year’s fair is “Hats off to the youth at the Athens County Fair.” The jr. fair board will continue to collect bottle tops to be recycled into benches at the fairgrounds. The fair board is seeking comments about why community members joined 4-H. Quotes about why you or someone you know has joined 4-H can be dropped off that the OSU Extension Office on West Union Street.

