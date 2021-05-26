PRIDE Buttons
Come to the Athens Library any day in June to pick up a Pride button! Choose from various pronouns and Pride flags! While supplies last.
- June 1-30 While supplies last. Athens Public Library, MyACPL.org
Experimenting with Metallic Threads: Fiber Art by Lanna Galloway
As a fiber artist I love to break the rules and find a new way of discovery through experimentation.
- June 2-29, Athens Public Library, MyACPL.org
Sculpted and Tailored Dolls: The Artful Craft of Vivian Huggins
I have been making dolls for a long time out of everything from paper, to sticks and mud.
- June 2-29, Athens Public Library, MyACPL.org
Summer with the Library — Museum of Discovery Kits
The Museum of Discovery brings these take and explore kits covering a variety of different topics and activities for kids. Available at all branches starting on June 2 while supplies last (topics available at each branch may vary).
- June 2-30, All Athens County Public Libraries, MyACPL.org
Summer with the Library — Take & Make: Pride Bottlecap Pendants
These quick and easy-to-use kits can help you put together your own pride flag bottlecap pendants. They can be used to make a combination of necklaces or keychains. Pick up at the Athens Library while supplies last.
- June 4-30, Athens Public Library, MyACPL.org
Cookbook Book Club (Virtual Program)
Join us virtually for a unique monthly event that combines the joy of a book club with the deliciousness of a dinner club. Each month, we will choose a recipe from a cook book. Then, at some point during the month, each participant will make that recipe. When we reconvene, we will discuss the recipe we all made, any changes we made to it, and other cooking tips and tricks.
- Wednesday, June 2 at 7 p.m. MyACPL.org
Summer Book Club: The Queen’s Gambit (three meetings) [VIRTUAL PROGRAM]
The late Walter Tevis, a former Athenian and admired English professor at Ohio U, wrote several critically-acclaimed novels that inspired Hollywood filmmaking (The Hustler, The Man Who Fell to Earth, etc). The latest triumph is his 1983 novel The Queen’s Gambit, which is the basis for a hit Netflix mini-series of the same name. This is a feminist novel of interesting social dynamics and psychological depth, dealing with an unlikely young woman (a troubled orphan), who evolves into a national chess champion.
Our guest discussion leader is Dr. Nicole Reynolds, Associate Professor in the Department of English at Ohio University.
- Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m., MyACPL.org
Friday Storytimes in June: Celebrating Pride Month
It’s Pride Month! Stay tuned every Friday in June for online Storytimes celebrating LGBTQ+ identities and read by members of our very own LGBTQ+ community here in Athens County.
*Videos will be available for a limited time on ACPL’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will feature books in our collection.
- Fridays in June, MyACPL.org
Summer with the Library — Sprouting Melodies (Virtual Program)
Visit the library’s Facebook page every Saturday at 11 a.m. for this fun music time aimed at kids 5 and under and their families. Presented by Central Ohio Music Therapy.
- Saturdays, June and July, MyACPL.org
Summer with the Library — Make & Take
Summer fun in a bag for school age kids. Create a bubble wand (bubbles included), a frame to take nature photos and play a game of hopscotch...or two! All materials and instructions included.
THIS PROGRAM IS NOT INTENDED FOR SMALL CHILDREN: Contains beads for bubble wands.
- June 7-11, while supplies last. Available at all library branches. MyACPL.org
Program to Go: Father’s Day in the Woods with Rural Action
Celebrate Father’s Day and an opportunity to get outside together with these activities from Rural Action.
- June 9, at all branches while supplies last. MyACPL.org
Summer with the Library — Storytime-to-Go Bags
Everything you need to sing, dance and shake along at home.
- June 7, at all branches while supplies last. MyACPL.org
Summer with the Library — Chef Battle (Virtual Program)
Chef rivals from The Caravan square off in a culinary competition featuring audience member participation. Help the chefs choose their ingredients and perfect their edible masterpieces!
- June 4, at 4 p.m. This live virtual program will be shared on the library’s Facebook. MyACPL.org
Take & Make: Candy Tin Travel Game
Make a Tic Tac Toe game in a candy tin — perfect for taking along in a pocket or bag, whether you travel near or far.
- June 14-19, Registration required at MyACPL.org
Summer with the Library — Songwriting Workshop (Virtual Program)
Musician Megan Bee will lead this crash course on what it takes to make a song from start to finish. Over the two sessions, work together to create a unique song to share. Zoom links for the sessions will be emailed to registrants before the program dates.
- June 18 and 19, 4 p.m. Registration required at MyACPL.org
Public Libraries Board Meeting
Regular meeting of ACPL’s Board of Trustees.
Open to the public with time set aside at each meeting for public comment.
Tuesday, June 15 at 4 p.m. MyACPL.org
