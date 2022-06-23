GLOUSTER — Regardless if you’re an experienced kayaker, or merely wet behind the ears, organizers say all are welcome to take part in Kayaking on the Lake at Burr Oak Lake in Glouster Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
First, participants will meet on the beach at Burr Oak Lake. Next, they’ll take part in a kayaking safety protocol review conducted by Park Naturalist, Julie Gee. Afterwards everyone will be issued lifejackets before they pick out their kayak and prepare to go out on the lake under Gee’s supervision.
Gee specified that “Due to the park’s safety ratio, I’ll only be able to take out five kayaks at a time.” She added, “If this event draws a big crowd then everyone will have to go out on the lake in groups.”
Gee stated, “All the equipment participants need for this activity will be provided. So all anyone needs to bring with them from home is a water bottle and some sunscreen.”
Participation in this activity will be on a first come, first served basis.
Also, any children who want to participate must be at least ten years old and be accompanied by a parent. Gee mentioned that she has three kayaks available that can accommodate both parents and their children.
Located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Road in Glouster, Burr Oak State Park is a resort park that offers hiking trails, a lodge, rental cottages, a campground and Burr Oak Lake where visitors can fish and go boating or kayaking.
For more information on the Kayaking on the Lake activity, call 740-767-3570.
