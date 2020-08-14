Kendra Lee, of Athens, daughter of Max and Sallie Carsey and Robert and Donna Lee, graduated from The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy PharmD Class of 2020 with honors. The doctoral convocation ceremony was held virtually in May 2020. She is currently a pharmacist with the Rite Aid Corporation.
