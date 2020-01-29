Kentucky Wesleyan College announced the fall 2019 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must attain a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours. Two local students earned a place on the Dean’s List: Leah Richardson and Rachel Richardson, both of Albany.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.