Sunday Creek Camp will make it possible for kids to get their feet wet this summer while practicing safe social distancing.
After signing up, campers will receive a backpack full of snacks and supplies. Each day from June 22 through 26, kids will log on to an online platform to learn about the day’s activities and receive basic instructions before heading out to explore their neck of the woods.
“Kids should sign up for our summer camps because we miss them!” says Joe Brehm, director of Environmental Education at Rural Action. “Though we won’t be able to jump in the same creek pools, this summer camp experience will keep us connected through spending time outside and sharing our experiences.”
Each camper will receive a watershed map customized to his or her location. Featured activities will include a Virtual Hike at Burr Oak with Naturalist Julie Gee, Survival Skills, and Acid Mine Drainage Crafts . Campers might have so much fun playing outside they won’t realize how much they’re learning about the environment at the same time.
Campers will be well-equipped for their mission. Their backpacks will include supplies such as insect nets, binoculars, field guides, and crafts, not to mention food for an outdoor lunch.
Suggested ages for Sunday Creek Summer camp are 8-13, and it’s free. All campers need to do is register, which they can do here: https://conta.cc/3ctRe6w
For more information and details about registering, contact Darcy Higgins at darcy@ruralaction.org.
Rural Action is a regional community development organization with a 29-county footprint working with members and community leaders on a range of quality of life, environmental, and economic projects across rural Appalachian Ohio. Its mission is to build a more just economy by developing the region’s assets in environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable ways. Learn more about Rural Action at www.ruralaction.org
