Kindred Market has been open for less than a year but the folks there are already making a difference in the community. The grocery store is a regular donor to Athens Food Rescue and for its efforts has been selected for AFR’s January Donor Spotlight.
“Even before the Kindred Market opened, the owners had been in touch with us to let us know their interest in donating food,” said Teresa Curtiss, AFR executive director. “Since August, we have been getting donations every day and so far have been able to deliver 1,300 pounds of food to The Gathering Place.”
Kindred Market is a natural and organic foods grocery located on East State Street in Athens. It’s owned and operated by the Kinnard family.
“We regularly have excess food, both cafe-prepared items and groceries, and we did not want it to go to waste,” CFO Valerie Kinnard said. “I’d always heard good things about Athens Food Rescue from both newspaper write-ups and from friends who volunteer, so we were happy to sign on.”
Athens Food Rescue simultaneously fights hunger and reduces food waste. Volunteers pick up donations and deliver them to local charities.
It’s very easy, according to Kinnard.
“We place the food in a designated spot and a volunteer shows up to grab it,” she said. “Somebody who needs it gets the food and we get the satisfaction of knowing that we’re doing our small bit to help combat food insecurity.”
For information, visit the group’s website at www.athensfoodrescue.com.
