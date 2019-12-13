Shanyl and Michael Kittle of Glouster announce the birth of a daughter, Faith Kittle, on Nov. 12, 2019, in Athens. Faith has one sibling, Grace Kittle, age 11. Grandparents are Joe and Tammy Kinder of Pataskala, Sheldon and Bobbie Kittle of Nelsonville, and Steve and Robyn Mcintosh of Nelsonville. Great-grandparents are Loretta Anderson of Pickerington, Joann Kinder of Rayland, Judy Kittle of Glouster, and Sally Gonzalez of Ironton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.