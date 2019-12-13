Shanyl and Michael Kittle of Glouster announce the birth of a daughter, Faith Kittle, on Nov. 12, 2019, in Athens. Faith has one sibling, Grace Kittle, age 11. Grandparents are Joe and Tammy Kinder of Pataskala, Sheldon and Bobbie Kittle of Nelsonville, and Steve and Robyn Mcintosh of Nelsonville. Great-grandparents are Loretta Anderson of Pickerington, Joann Kinder of Rayland, Judy Kittle of Glouster, and Sally Gonzalez of Ironton.

