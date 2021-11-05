OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital president LeeAnn Helber and nutrition services associate Brent Gloeckner accept the donation of a NexTrex recycled plastic bench from Judge George McCarthy of the Kiwanis Club of Athens on Wednesday. The bench was placed in the O’Bleness Memorial Garden on the hospital grounds.
O’Bleness collected around 750 pounds of film plastic from associates for the Kiwanis Club’s NexTrex Bags to Benches recycling program. Plastic shopping bags and dry cleaner bags are examples of film plastic, which is often not accepted by single stream recycling facilities. Kiwanis turned in a combined 3,500 pounds over a six-month period which was also diverted from local landfills.
