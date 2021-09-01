I wrote an article in last Thursday’s paper titled “Liars Corner,” In the spirit of telling tall tales; I spun an outrageous yarn about some fictitious old men. There was a disclaimer at the end of the story. Some readers felt as though I was referencing to a real person. This was not my intent and I apologize for not making this clear. Well, so much for my fiction-writing career. But something good has come from this. I have been given information on the real story behind Liars Corner.
Carl Brown was a storyteller. He often told his stories with friends while sitting around a campfire on his property in Dover Township at the corner of Sand Ridge Road and Liar’s Corner Road. He called his little corner of the world “Liars Corner” in honor of the lies told on this spot. Carl and his story telling friends try to top one another’s tall tales. In addition to his story telling talents, Carl used his humor and sign painting abilities to entertain and maybe perplex all passersby of his property. On the side of his shop, he would display his hand painted playful signs. One such sign read: “We trade for anything, come and bring your wife.” When Liars Corner was recognized only by a hand painted sign, Carl wanted more than that. He somehow convinced the township trustees to make Liars Corner an official spot on the county map. The name can be seen on the Athens County map today, right down the road from Mt. Nebo. Liars County Road came later.
Story telling has been a tradition in Appalachia for many years and Carl Brown kept it going for many years. We are thankful for that.
