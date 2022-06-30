Several local libraries will be assisting in combating summer hunger during the next few months.
According to the hunger relief organization, Feeding America, roughly 22 million children in the United States are currently experiencing a form of food insecurity called, “summer hunger.”
Translated, this means that they’re living in circumstances that aren’t providing them with appropriate adult supervision, transportation and access to healthy foods that they can prepare themselves.
Feeding America goes on to describe some of the factors that contribute to summer hunger among children as, poverty, unemployed parents and a lack of affordable housing for low income families.
However, thanks to several libraries in the community, any children who fall into the “summer hungry” category can have a healthy balanced lunch during the week.
According to Glouster Children’s Librarian, Tessa Evanosky, all summer long, the library branches in Chauncey, Coolville, Glouster and Nelsonville will be serving babies, toddlers, preschool, school-age children and teens ages. 0-18, a healthy free lunch.
She added that these lunches are prepared by the Hocking Athens Perry Community Action Program (HAPCAP). Afterwards, they’re delivered to the libraries and served on the following days and times:
* Chauncey: Monday through Friday from 1:30p.m. until 2:30p.m.
* Coolville: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Noon to 1 p.m.
* Glouster: Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
* Nelsonville: Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m.
After lunch, the children and teens are invited to play games, read and partake in any other afternoon activities each library may be conducting.
Evanosky noted that she has been involved in this program for several years and considers it to be “incredibly successful.”
She noted that these programs traditionally end at the start of the school season.
For more information on activities going on within the Athens County Public Libraries system this summer visit, https://www.myacpl.org.
