The Lindley Inn Assisted Living Community is doing its part to help the senior population of Athens County during the COVID-19 pandemic. The isolation created by the quarantine can be especially hard on the senior population and their families. Isolation can lead to anxiety and depression, which then can lead to numerous other health issues.
To help combat this problem, The Lindley Inn is offering to help in a variety of ways which include things like dropping off home cooked meals to seniors, providing activities, puzzles and crafts to give people something to do, creating pen-pal opportunities with current residents at the community and simply reaching out to talk.
“Sometimes we are the only person they get to talk to in a day, two days, or even that week,” Resident Manager of the Lindley Inn Angie Cleland said. “One of my favorite parts of my job is talking with people and learning their story. I have learned so much from this amazing group of people.”
If you or someone you know need help during this time, you can reach out to The Lindley Inn at 740-797-9701 to see how they may be of service.
The Lindley Inn has been carefully following the rapidly changing Coronavirus/COVID-19 situation and have been acting in accordance with the recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local Health Departments and Regulatory Agencies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.