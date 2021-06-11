Jeff and Paula Kail Linscott are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 19, 1971 at The Plains United Methodist Church by the Rev. David M. Bryson.
Capt. Linscott retired from the U.S. Navy as a helicopter pilot with 26 years of service. Paula is a retired teacher.
The couple have three children, Chip (Paula Ann), Chris (Jamie) and Cale (Melanie). They also have eight grandchildren.
