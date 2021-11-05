SPC Shawn Wirick, formerly of Albany, was honored with the Maintainer of the Month Award at Fort Wainwright Army Base in Fairbanks, Alaska. A 2019 graduate of Alexander High School, Wirick's parents, Shawn and Tracy Wirick, reside in Albany.
He serves as the only Avionic and Survivability Repairer for the 1-52 GSAB and is responsible for the night vision capabilities of the entire battalion. As the battalion upgrades their devices, Wirick is responsible for overseeing the process and ensuring the new technologies function properly.
He also serves as a Team Leader and Shop Foreman for Bench Avionics while also creating and conducting training to supplement the gap in Night Vision Devices service maintainers. The training helps ensure quality and timeliness of his section's efficiency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.