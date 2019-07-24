The Ohio Arts Council board has approved $14,733,107 in grants to support Ohio artists, organizations, students, educators, and public arts programming during its initial and major state fiscal year 2020 funding round. The board approved 743 grants when it met publicly on July 17 for its summer board meeting. Of these 743 grants, 18 (totaling $178,311) were awarded to Athens County artists, art educators and arts organizations.
The following grants were awarded in Athens County:
- Athens County Community Singers, $3,522, to support the community choir for those with and without developmental disabilities.
- Quarter After Eight/Ohio University, $1,787, to produce a literary journal, including a special 25th anniversary issue.
- Athens Photography Project, $14,968, to sponsor a 30-week photography class for adults with mental health conditions.
- Arts and Soul Collaborative Inc. dba Circle Round the Square, $8,564, for free summer arts education for area children.
- Stuart's Opera House, $9,327, to support children's arts and music education.
- OU College of Fine Arts' Arts-based Recovery Treatment and Support (ARTS), $10,556, pilot the Arts-based Recovery Treatment & Support (ARTS), an expressive arts program transferring the impacts of the college’s music therapy resources towards rehabilitation services for women in court-involved addiction treatment and recovery programs within Southeast Ohio.
- Passion Works, $2,804, to bring in a visiting artist for the Honey for the Heart puppet making and parade.
- Calliope Feminist Choir, $2,949, to support public performances.
- ARTS/West, $5,027, to support the Southeast Ohio Musical Lending Library and expand youth programming.
- Majestic Galleries, $1,088, to support exhibition of art from four undergraduate art students.
- Athens Photography Project, $23,940, to support a 30-week photography program for adults living with chronic mental health conditions and a 10-week teen program, as well as showcasing artwork created within classes through exhibits and conferences; managing a recently completed art studio that will house its programs; and participating in peer-driven research community network.
- Factory Street Studio and Moving Parts Inc., $4,917, to offer non-competitive dance education in Southeast Ohio through classes and two annual concert performances.
- OU Kennedy Museum of Art, $20,660, to present rotating exhibitions and educational programming including tours, gallery talks, and special events.
- New Ohio Review/OU English Department, $5,162, to publish two annual print and online issues.
- Ohio University Office of Events, $23,926 to support the performing arts and concert series.
- Ohio Valley Summer Theater, $4,000, to support its two-show season.
- Stuart's Opera House, $35,972, to support concerts and events.
- Traditional arts apprenticeship with Master Artist Talcon Quinn, $2,664 who will take on brain tanning apprentice Juniper Ballew.
