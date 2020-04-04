Athens Chapter DD of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) sisterhood celebrates 60 years of philanthropic work for the advancement and education of women. PEO Chapter DD was formed on March 28, 1960.
Original charter members Virginia Gamertsfelder and Martha Bratton are still involved with the chapter. Additional charter members include Maria Cherrington, Edith Foster, Mary Benz, Elizabeth Benz, Elizabeth Phelts, Lydia Lehman, Mary Berry, Helen Lewis, Grace Woods, Helen Gray, Geraldine Eblin, Jeanette Howard, Elizabeth Beatty, and Martha Nessley.
Today the chapter has 42 active members and participates in various fund raising activities to raise money for scholarships.
The organization’s main purpose is “to promote higher education for women,” according to scholarship chairwoman Kathy Malesick. There are nearly 6,000 PEO chapters across the U.S. and Canada and every chapter contributes funding to PEO International to be distributed through its six philanthropies promoting higher education for deserving women.
In addition to supporting the national and international philanthropies, Chapter DD supports local Athens County women pursuing higher education with scholarships available each year. This year, the chapter will be awarding over $6,000 in scholarships. For more information about PEO, visit www.peointernational.org or PEO Chapter DD on Facebook.
