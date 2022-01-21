Local author Carolyn Bailey Lewis, Ph.D. will be discussing and signing her new book "Love and Loss: The Storied Nature of Nursing Home Care" at Little Professor Book Center, 65 S. Court Street, Athens, on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information visit Little Professor Book Center or mondaycreekpublishing.com.
