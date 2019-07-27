Two local scout groups recently attended the 24th World Scout Jamboree at Bechtel Summit Reserve in West Virginia. From July 21-Aug. 2, the United States is hosting some 40,000 youth and adult leaders from 200 nations and territories representing over 160 national scout organizations. For the first time, the jamboree is hosted by three scout organizations: Boy Scouts of America, Scouts Canada, and Asociación de Scouts de Mexico. The jamboree theme is “Unlock a New World,” which emphasizes cultural exchange, mutual understanding, peace, and friendship. The United States has not hosted this quadrennial event since 1967 when the 12th World Scout Jamboree was held at Farragut State Park, Idaho.
Athens area scouts and adult leaders from Troop 53 chartered by Morrison-Gordon Elementary and Troop 71 chartered by Athens First United Methodist Church visited the Jamboree on July 24. Participating from Troop 53 were Scouts Ben Maskiell and Tristan Harvey and leaders Rich Maskiell and Ralph Harvey. Troop 71 was represented by Scouts Cameron Adler, Zane Buckley, Wilbur Buckley, Parker Colvin, and John Milam, adult leader Jennifer Folk, Scoutmaster David Colvin, and Assistant Scoutmasters Cade Buckley, Keith Milam, Phil Perry, and Cindy Poland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.