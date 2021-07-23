Boy Scouts and adult leaders from Athens Troop 71 chartered by the First United Methodist Church attended summer camp at the Upper Hopewell campsite of Chief Logan Scout Reservation operated by the Simon Kenton Council BSA, near Ray, Ohio, from July 4 until July 10.
The program offered individualized and specialized areas covering handicraft, high adventure, nature, Scoutcrafts, shooting sports, STEM, and water sports.
Scouts participated in the Foothills of the Frontier program for younger campers, while the older youth experienced the Frontiersman Program, Order of the Arrow events, and merit badge work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.