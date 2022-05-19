Dr. Sara and Brent Hartman were honored as this year’s Wiseman Award recipients by the League of Women Voters of Athens County (LWVAC) at the organization’s annual meeting on May 10.
“You have made Athens County a better place for all of our children by giving, so generously and selflessly, of your time, talent and treasure,” said league board member Tanya Conrath in presenting the award.
The Wiseman Award is presented to non-league individuals who have demonstrated deep community concern related to mental health, children and/or community building. The award is named in honor of Barbara Wiseman, a LWVAC president who worked to improve children’s mental health. Other recent recipients include Brandon Thompson of the Racial Equity Coalition of Athens and Joe Brehm, environmental education director for rural action.
The Hartmans are co-founders, and current board members, of the Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery (OVMoD). In 2006, they and other community members saw a need for accessible, hands-on STEAM (STEM + Arts and Humanities) educational experiences for children and youth in our region. At the time, the closest discovery museum was 70 miles away, making it inaccessible to many area families.
What started as a museum without walls doing community embedded work transitioned to a museum with a temporary, donated space in the Market on State, and now the museum is poised to open a permanent home at 67 Columbus Rd.
The permanent space will create roughly 5,500 square feet of useable space that will feature:
A large exhibit hall that will include a discovery lab, a large climbing structure, a construction area, a baby/toddler area, and a stage for musical and theatrical performances.
A lower level that will include activity and program classrooms for community events and school field trips.
