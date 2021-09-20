“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
These words, written 234 years ago, are the Preamble to our Constitution. This is Constitution Week, Sept. 17 – 23, celebrating the signing of this important document. Read beyond the Preamble to understand the structure of the three branches of our representative government. Study the Amendments and the Bill of Rights. Know your Constitution!
On Sept. 15, 2021, at the Albany Village Council meeting, Mayor Timothy Kirkendall issued a Constitution Week proclamation in observance of the 234th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution in the presence of Return Jonathan Meigs Daughters of the American Revolution member Deb Moreland.
The Daughters of the American Revolution organization initiated this observance in 1955, when it petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate a week of each year to the commemoration of the signing of the Constitution. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed into Public Law #915 which guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the President of the United States of America designating Sept. 17 through 23 as Constitution Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.