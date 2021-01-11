DELAWARE, OH – The following local residents have earned recognition on Ohio Wesleyan University's 2020 fall semester Dean's List. To qualify for OWU Dean's List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

  • Katie Gustafan of Nelsonville
  • Allie Holm of Athens


