The proud owner of a new Bachelors of Arts degree in English, Catherine Gattis of New Marshfield has graduated from Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio. She was one of 175 students to graduate that day.
Gattis was also awarded the Merrill Reeves Patterson Medal and was involved in multiple honor societies including Sigma Tau Delta, Mike Salvino ‘87, and President and CEO of DXC Technology.
Gattis had the honor of the commencement address for the Class of 2021.
Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students and offers more than 50 majors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.