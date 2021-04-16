TIFFIN, OH – Olivia Bean of Athens, OH, is among 72 students who presented their research April 13 as part of Heidelberg University's 28th annual "Minds@Work" Student Research Conference.
Bean, a junior majoring in Psychology, presented Athletes and Perceived Loneliness During the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Heidelberg hosts the Student Research Conference annually each spring semester as a way to increase student interest and knowledge in academic research and scholarship. The event is designed to recognize, honor and reward academic excellence and give students an opportunity to experience the conference format of academic inquiry.
