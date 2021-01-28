CEDARVILLE, OH – Cedarville University recently released the fall 2020 Dean's List. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

These local students made the Dean's list:

  • Logan Ball of Little Hocking
  • Alexis Long of Logan 
  • Marlee Maynard of Racine
  • Taylor Meadows of Albany 
  • Krestian Robe of Athens


