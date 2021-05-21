BEXLEY, OH – Capital University is pleased to announce its honorees for the spring 2021 semester. Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President's List, Provost's List, and Dean's List.
The President's List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President's List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85. In order to be named to the Dean's List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69
Local students named to the President's List are:
- Rece Campbell of Nelsonville
- Todd Norris of Athens
- Liv Proctor of Logan
Local student named to the Dean's List:
Madi Campbell of Nelsonville
