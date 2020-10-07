More than 200 students qualified for the summer semester 2020 Dean's List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses. Students included:

Athens

Tianxiao Zhang, Kelsey Fithen, Dayna Bickley, Joshua Petri, Cheyanne Krivesti, Kaitlyne Gretz, Tessa Meek, Jesse Riggs, Gregory Harrison, Janetta Edwards, Sierra Smith, Eric Amsden, Alexi Murray, Jordan Johnson, Maggi Karagosian, Zhaojin Chen, Essa Alamiri, Maria Movahedi, Rachael Casilli

Coolville

Jessica Adams

Racine

Ashley Buchanan

Shade

Jenna Jordan

The Plains

Ashton Wilson

Logan

Alexis Thompson

McArthur

Dannielle Lackey

Students on the Dean's List came from an array of states. More than 10 states were represented, including: Kentucky, West Virginia, Arizona, Texas and Ohio, as well as China.

OHIO students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.

Load comments