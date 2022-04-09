Students from Athens High & Middle Schools participating in “The Saving Places Challenge” were announced and awarded gift certificates to local businesses at their schools by the Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society who sponsored the event.
The superintendent, teachers, principals, and President of the Mount Zion… Society were on hand to present awards to high school participants Braxton Springer and Justess Henry and middle school awardees Kaitlyn Grimm, Sarah Rivera, and Lyric Gambill.
The students were asked to think about a place that was special for them and to explain why it would be a sad or negative thing for their place to be destroyed. The submissions were accepted in visual, social media post or written categories. All five student winners submitted visual entries.
High school winner Braxton Springer’s ceramic depicted his bedroom and Justess Henry’s drawing was of a riverbank along the Portsmouth River. Braxton stated “when I’m in my room I am king of everything...ruler… [I have] true peace and happiness. If destroyed…” [it would be] like taking away a branch from a tree or a limb from a person.” Justess revealed her special spot on the river in “my hometown.” She called it a place where “old friends share their deepest thoughts and feelings.” If destroyed it would be like “taking away one of a kind.”
Kaitlyn Grimm of the Athens’s Middle School presented a vibrant watercolor painting of her favorite worker-owned Casa Nueva Restaurant. Sarah Rivera’s Origami titled “Stop Deforestation” featured Palm trees, birds, frogs, and snakes while Lyric Gambill hoped to “save from erasure,” a pencil drawing of his Middle School.
The creative motivation and “theme” for this challenge arose from their viewing of the documentary film, “Athens: Black Wall Street” presented in their classrooms in late February / early March. The half hour Episode produced by Mount Zion and Partners Bent Street Films and Hyfolcal Media originally premiered at the Athena Cinema for the community during February’s Black History Month Celebration.
The movie chronicled the contributions of Black American settlers in Athens and the Southeastern Ohio River Valley AND the subsequent erasure of the history of these successful citizens, their architecture, thriving businesses, communities, and schools. History that has been ignored, forgotten, erased and the Society’s rush to save the last remaining iconic structure. Mount Zion President Ada Woodson Adams said “I am thrilled with the student’s participation and how they internalized the theme of the movie. They got it!”
