Andrew Stone, 15, of Nelsonville has been named as the National Military Child of the Year for the National Guard. Andrew, who goes by A.J., is the son of Army National Guard father, Col. Andrew Stone, director for Joint Strategic Plans, Policy, and International Affairs with the Ohio National Guard, and an Air Force Reserve mother, Lt. Col. Tanyah Stone, a program manager stationed in Germany. Andrew Stone also serves as the City of Athens service safety director.
A.J. Stone was one of eight, one from each military branch including an innovation award presented by Booz Allen Hamilton consulting firm, to be honored. Each winner will receive a $10,000 grant, a laptop, an award and other donated gifts at an award ceremony held in Arlington, Virginia on April 7.
Winners for this year have moved a combined 40 times, lived through 115 months of deployments and logged 1,473 volunteer hours in the 12 months before nominations.
The program is run by Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit with the goal of building strong, stable and secure military families. Nominees for the awards range from 13 to 18 years of age and are rewarded for their scholarship, volunteerism, leadership, extracurricular involvement and other criteria while handling the challenges of living in a military family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.