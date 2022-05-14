In recognition of National Foster Care Month, the Athens Messenger would like to share the story of a local foster mother who has dedicated herself to making hundreds of area children in unstable situations feel a whole lot safer-and even more so loved.
For Snowville native, Terry Beiitzel, the story of how she ended up becoming a foster mother for 44 years never involved a single moment of clarity or unexpected twist of fate.
To the contrary, she firmly believes that following this particular path has always been her ultimate destiny.
Beitzel and her husband, Richard, were still newlyweds when they first considered becoming foster parents. Inspired by the experiences of her spouse, as well as several of her own family members who had been in foster care as children, Beitzel soon began taking foster parent training classes at Athens County Children Services.
She recalled how “Back then the training to become foster parents started with taking classes for several days. We went over all kinds of different scenarios we might face, and learned different methods we could use to deal with them.”
In retrospect, Beitzel maintains, “Children’s Services really did a great job of preparing my husband and I to take on this responsibility. In case we ever found ourselves over our heads, they made sure we knew what steps to take and what agency we needed to contact if we needed help.”
Eventually, Beitzel and her husband adopted three children — all the while continuing to take in other foster children. Normally, most siblings might have problems dealing with other children moving in and out of their home. But, in Beitzel’s case, her children turned out to be the exception to this rule.
She remembered how, “Instead of being jealous, our children were always very welcoming and behaved lovingly towards all the other kids — especially the babies.”
Beitzel believes that the biggest difference between being a foster parent back then and now was that they were not encouraged to have any kind of interactions with the biological parents.
However, she noted that now that situation has changed.
Today, foster parents are encouraged to work more directly with the parents -which Beitzel sees as a step in the right direction.
She elaborated that, “So many of the parents whose kids go into foster care are people who never had anyone around to teach then what a responsible parent is and how to behave like one.”
Beitzel explained, “Many of these parents are single mothers with problems of their own. Working with these parents gives people like me the chance to pass what I’ve learned to them. Then, if they get their children back one day then they’ll stand a better chance of creating a more stable home life for their family.”
Another difference between the foster care system of yesterday and today is the rise in drug addicted-or fragile-babies that have found their way into the Beitzel’s home.
She explained, “When you’re taking care of fragile babies you definitely need to be patient-especially if they’re going through withdrawals. When you’re in this kind of situation you need to hold them as much as possible to make them feel more secure.”
Currently, Beitzel is caring for three fragile babies in her home that range in age from three-to-four months to 23 months and 30 months.
She specified that, “You also need to be sure that fragile babies are never exposed to things like loud noises and too much light. Things like this can cause them to cry non-stop.”
Though, Beitzel has discovered over the years that, when a baby won’t stop crying, many times, things like music therapy — in the form of an old-fashioned lullaby — can bring the babies the sense of comfort they’re craving.
Over the years, Beitzel and her husband have welcomed over 200 foster children into their home. Despite the joy being a foster mother continues to bring into her life, the hardest part remains seeing the children she’s cared for move on.
While some children who moved in with the Beitzel’s had extended stays, others didn’t stick around for long. The shortest amount of time she and her husband have cared for a foster child was only for two days.
Beitzel expressed that, “Even though it’s always hard to give children back, you try to find comfort in the fact that you let a child in need know what it feels like to be loved and be part of a family”
As a result of the path she and her husband forged years ago, the Beitzels now have a huge extended family full of former foster children who keep in touch with them on a regular basis.
As for the three children the Beitzel’s adopted, she reported that they are all grown up and each are happy and successful in their respective fields. In fact, their daughter now even has two children of her own.
What advice would Beitzel give to anyone considering becoming a foster parent?
She said that “First I would say they need to get in contact with Athens County Children Services and start taking any classes they’re offering. Then, take some time to think it over and then decide if this is something they are willing to do.”
She mentioned that “If they have other children, then this needs to be something that every member of the family is on board with. But, it’s just as important to have the extended members of your family and friends be involved, too.”
What specific qualities does a foster parent need?
Beitzel stressed, “If you’re going to be a foster parent, then you need to be patient, understanding and very accepting — especially when you’re dealing with the biological parents.”
She detailed how, “Years ago, being a foster parent only involved giving kids in bad situations a safe place to stay. Today, it’s more about working with both the children and their parents and hopefully giving a broken family a second chance.”
Overall, Beitzel credits her parenting skills to her mother who served as a medic in the Korean War. She recollected that, “Beside teaching me how to be nurturing, my mother taught me that kids also need guidance, discipline and a sense of morality.”
For more information on becoming a foster parent, in Athens County contact Athens County Children Services at 740-592-3061.
