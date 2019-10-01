GALLIPOLIS — Your photos and local stories could be a part of the next installment of WOUB Public Media’s Our Town historical documentary series. WOUB announced earlier this month that Gallipolis will be the next town featured, and WOUB would like the people of the southeast Ohio river town to play an important role in the development of the story that is told.
WOUB Filmmaker Evan Shaw will be at the Bossard Memorial Library, 7 Spruce St. in Gallipolis on Oct. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. to meet with area citizens who have pictures, documents or items to share and/or stories to tell to inform the story of Gallipolis. WOUB will not keep any of the items shared during the event. The items will be digitally scanned and returned to the owner on site or a time will be arranged to capture video of the historical item. There is no appointment necessary. Community members are encouraged just to stop by.
“We really want to hear from the people who live in Gallipolis and call the Gallia County town home,” said Shaw. “These are the people who have photos or items that have been passed down from generation to generation. Some of these accounts and family treasures are things you can’t find in a library, and they are the kinds of items that really get at the heart and soul of a community.”
Our Town: Gallipolis will premiere at a free public screening in Gallipolis in March of 2020. More information on the date and location will be announced soon.
Shaw plans to examine Gallipolis’ French roots, as well as looking at many other historical events that shaped this Gallia County village. Topics will include: the formation of the Ohio River, the Battle of Point Pleasant, the Silver Bridge disaster, and what’s said to be the longest running Emancipation Proclamation Day celebration in the United States, along with some of its more notable residents like Bob Evans and Grandma Gatewood. However, Shaw knows the core of Gallipolis goes much deeper than these significant events and people.
“I’m really excited to see pictures and hear stories from the people of Gallipolis because when you can start to put those small nuggets and treasured stories together, you begin to get at the heart of a community and a culture, and you truly find out what hometown pride is all about.”
Shaw is a 13-time Emmy-Award winner and a southeastern Ohio native from neighboring Meigs County. Previously highlighted communities in the Our Town series include Lancaster, Pomeroy, Nelsonville, Jackson, Athens, and Morgan County.
