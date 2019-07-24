The following Athens County students were named to the Ohio Christian University Adult and Graduate Studies Program dean's list: Deanna Flanders of Athens, Mary Herbert of Albany, Asher Peck of Albany, Pennie Stack of Albany, and Patricia Wheatcraft of New Marshfield.
