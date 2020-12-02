For over 20 years, The O’Bleness Guild has sponsored the traditional Holiday fundraising campaign, LoveLights. This holiday season, in celebration of the life of someone special, consider making a gift to The Guild of OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital. Every gift, of $15 or more, will be represented with an ornament tag on our LoveLights tree in the main lobby of O’Bleness Hospital, promoting hope, health and healing. Your gift will benefit your community by supporting patient care at O’Bleness Hospital. The Guild of O'Bleness Hospital, founded in 1961, provides fundraising and volunteer support to our community hospital.
To donate please visit: Foundation.OhioHealth.com/LoveLights or contact Chairperson, Linda @ 740-591-3140 or wrothman@columbus.rr.com for more information.
