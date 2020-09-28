Congratulations to Lieutenant Colonel Layla Sweet on her retirement form the United States Air Force. Lieutenant Colonel Sweet is a native of Oxford, Ohio. She enlisted in the Air Force in 1993 and was a Medical Laboratory Technician. She commissioned through Officer Training School at Maxwell AFB, Alabama in 2001 as a Behavioral Scientist (now known as Information Operations).
During her 27-year active duty career, Lieutenant Colonel Sweet deployed twice, had nine stateside assignments, and countless temporary duty assignments. She has extensive leadership and staff experience at many levels within the Air Force. Lt Col Sweet directly supported U.S. European Command and NATO in Libya during Operation Unified Protector. Additionally, she deployed to Senegal in support of U.S. Africa Command where she helped the Senegalese Air Force draft its first ever Air Doctrine.
Lieutenant Colonel Sweet is married to Jim Nicholson from Athens, and has two daughters; Kylee and Trinity.
